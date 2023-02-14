Alliancebernstein Now Owns 5.80% of Carter Bank & Trust (CARE)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.40MM shares of Carter Bank & Trust (Martinsville VA) (CARE). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.48MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.19% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.51% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carter Bank & Trust is $19.38. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 11.51% from its latest reported closing price of $17.38.

The projected annual revenue for Carter Bank & Trust is $190MM, an increase of 19.86%. The projected annual EPS is $2.42, an increase of 18.80%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carter Bank & Trust. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARE is 0.10%, an increase of 19.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 11,076K shares. The put/call ratio of CARE is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 688K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 547K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing a decrease of 11.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 18.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 440K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 0.63% over the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 397K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Huber Capital Management holds 393K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARE by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Carter Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Martinsville, VA, Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank in Virginia and trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CARE. The Bank has $4.1 billion in assets and 91 branches in Virginia and North Carolina.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

