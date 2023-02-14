Alliancebernstein Now Owns 5.30% of Blue Bird (BLBD)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.69MM shares of Blue Bird Corp (BLBD). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.22MM shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.74% Downside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Bird is $19.21. The forecasts range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.74% from its latest reported closing price of $20.38.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Bird is $1,020MM, an increase of 12.44%. The projected annual EPS is $0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Bird. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 8.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLBD is 0.13%, an increase of 15.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.66% to 31,672K shares. The put/call ratio of BLBD is 2.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Securities holds 9,530K shares representing 29.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 4,688K shares representing 14.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,172K shares representing 13.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,820K shares, representing an increase of 8.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 10.48% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,864K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,505K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLBD by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Blue Bird Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Bird is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 570,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird's longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird's parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio.

