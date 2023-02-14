Alliancebernstein Now Owns 4.50% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.16MM shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI). This represents 4.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.98MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.59% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is $75.58. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.59% from its latest reported closing price of $67.73.

The projected annual revenue for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is $731MM, an increase of 5.15%. The projected annual EPS is $3.12, a decrease of 33.82%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 10.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTSI is 0.29%, an increase of 5.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.59% to 68,250K shares. The put/call ratio of MTSI is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,962K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 99.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 14,504.46% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 1,692K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,573K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 27.75% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,565K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,490K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Background Information

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Data Center, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

