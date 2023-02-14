Alliancebernstein Now Owns 4.50% of Casa Systems (CASA)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.24MM shares of Casa Systems Inc (CASA). This represents 4.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.51MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.74% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Casa Systems is $4.93. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 29.74% from its latest reported closing price of $3.80.

The projected annual revenue for Casa Systems is $348MM, an increase of 13.43%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casa Systems. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 11.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASA is 0.12%, an increase of 31.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 66,522K shares. The put/call ratio of CASA is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Summit Partners L P holds 34,124K shares representing 36.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Benefit Street Partners holds 2,191K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 1,689K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares, representing an increase of 41.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASA by 65.90% over the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 1,620K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares, representing an increase of 29.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASA by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,545K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,213K shares, representing an increase of 21.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASA by 80.27% over the last quarter.

Casa Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Casa Systems, Inc. delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today's increasingly personalized world, Casa creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Its suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.