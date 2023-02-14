Alliancebernstein Now Owns 4.40% of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.12MM shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC). This represents 4.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 12.61MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.81% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Physicians Realty Trust is $16.86. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 7.81% from its latest reported closing price of $15.64.

The projected annual revenue for Physicians Realty Trust is $546MM, an increase of 7.20%. The projected annual EPS is $0.23, a decrease of 57.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 733 funds or institutions reporting positions in Physicians Realty Trust. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOC is 0.25%, a decrease of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 251,729K shares. The put/call ratio of DOC is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,215K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,317K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 1.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,717K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,661K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 9.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,641K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,479K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 11.21% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,747K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,686K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 5,650K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,425K shares, representing an increase of 21.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Physicians Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the 'operating partnership'), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of December 31, 2020, owned approximately 97.3% of OP Units.

