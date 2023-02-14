Alliancebernstein Now Owns 3.50% of Regal-Beloit (RBC)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.30MM shares of Regal-Beloit Corp. (RBC). This represents 3.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.66MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 37.20% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.54% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regal-Beloit is $243.34. The forecasts range from a low of $210.08 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.54% from its latest reported closing price of $239.65.

The projected annual revenue for Regal-Beloit is $1,487MM, an increase of 3.71%. The projected annual EPS is $7.60, an increase of 59.99%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 984 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regal-Beloit. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBC is 0.36%, an increase of 8.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 85,300K shares. The put/call ratio of RBC is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,979K shares representing 20.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,984K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 30.57% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,004K shares representing 13.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,872K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 99.99% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 3,654K shares representing 12.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,980K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,973K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 29.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,943K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,922K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 25.61% over the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Background Information

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

