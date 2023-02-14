Alliancebernstein Now Owns 3.10% of Belden (BDC)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.34MM shares of Belden Inc. (BDC). This represents 3.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.36MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 43.13% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.79% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Belden is $89.59. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.79% from its latest reported closing price of $90.30.

The projected annual revenue for Belden is $2,595MM, a decrease of 0.44%. The projected annual EPS is $6.54, an increase of 12.56%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 687 funds or institutions reporting positions in Belden. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 6.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDC is 0.26%, an increase of 9.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.27% to 53,713K shares. The put/call ratio of BDC is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,530K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,739K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares, representing a decrease of 21.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 41.93% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,592K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,841K shares, representing a decrease of 15.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,467K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 55.46% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,452K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 50.46% over the last quarter.

Belden Declares $0.05 Dividend

On November 30, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $90.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.39%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 0.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Belden Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

elden Inc., a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial, enterprise and broadcast markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.