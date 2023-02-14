Alliancebernstein Now Owns 2.80% of Trex (TREX)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.03MM shares of Trex Company Inc (TREX). This represents 2.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 7.01MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 56.78% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.58% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trex is $54.76. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.58% from its latest reported closing price of $56.79.

The projected annual revenue for Trex is $1,085MM, a decrease of 10.91%. The projected annual EPS is $1.62, a decrease of 7.93%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 941 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trex. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TREX is 0.26%, a decrease of 9.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 130,655K shares. The put/call ratio of TREX is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,463K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,027K shares, representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 3.54% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,060K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,219K shares, representing a decrease of 42.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 26.62% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,511K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,517K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 5.75% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,574K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,306K shares, representing a decrease of 48.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 45.25% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,446K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,417K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 18.10% over the last quarter.

TREX Background Information

TREX Background Information

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice.

