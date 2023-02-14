Alliancebernstein Now Owns 2.00% of Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.26MM shares of Freshworks Inc Class A (FRSH). This represents 2.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.98MM shares and 8.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.33% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.40% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freshworks Inc is $18.91. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.40% from its latest reported closing price of $15.97.

The projected annual revenue for Freshworks Inc is $613MM, an increase of 23.01%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshworks Inc. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRSH is 0.66%, an increase of 73.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.09% to 138,915K shares. The put/call ratio of FRSH is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ward Ferry Management holds 12,871K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,596K shares, representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 99.88% over the last quarter.

WestBridge Capital Management holds 10,871K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing an increase of 94.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 734.66% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 7,072K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,273K shares, representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Steadview Capital Management holds 6,064K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amansa Capital Pte. holds 5,360K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company.

Freshworks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. Freshworks does this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media.

