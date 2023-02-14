Alliancebernstein Now Owns 11.90% of Citi Trends (CTRN)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN). This represents 11.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 10, 2022 they reported 0.94MM shares and 11.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.13% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citi Trends is $35.96. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.13% from its latest reported closing price of $29.93.

The projected annual revenue for Citi Trends is $812MM, a decrease of 1.75%. The projected annual EPS is $1.17, a decrease of 84.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citi Trends. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 13.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRN is 0.07%, a decrease of 4.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 10,129K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRN is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Paradigm Capital Management holds 730K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRN by 53.23% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 562K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRN by 5.07% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 502K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares, representing a decrease of 27.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRN by 46.57% over the last quarter.

Soviero Asset Management holds 490K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 395K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 23.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRN by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Citi Trends Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Citi Trends, Inc. is the leading value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States. The Company operates 585 stores located in 33 states.

