Alliancebernstein Now Owns 11.10% of DineEquity (DIN)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.74MM shares of DineEquity, Inc. (DIN). This represents 11.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.05MM shares and 11.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.70% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for DineEquity is $89.18. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.70% from its latest reported closing price of $77.75.

The projected annual revenue for DineEquity is $829MM, a decrease of 10.95%. The projected annual EPS is $7.11, an increase of 32.45%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in DineEquity. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIN is 0.32%, a decrease of 15.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 18,774K shares. The put/call ratio of DIN is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,265K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 59.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,147K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 2.82% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 994K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares, representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Msd Capital L P holds 741K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 703K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DineEquity Declares $0.51 Dividend

On December 2, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022 received the payment on January 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

At the current share price of $77.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.62%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.38%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 16.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.70 (n=164).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

Dine Brands Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With over 3,500 restaurants combined in 17 countries, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.