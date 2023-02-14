Alliancebernstein Now Owns 0.70% of IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.33MM shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP). This represents 0.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.40MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 90.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.82% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for IPG Photonics is $111.62. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.82% from its latest reported closing price of $112.54.

The projected annual revenue for IPG Photonics is $1,457MM, a decrease of 0.24%. The projected annual EPS is $4.93, a decrease of 4.62%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in IPG Photonics. This is a decrease of 218 owner(s) or 25.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPGP is 0.15%, an increase of 26.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.92% to 37,706K shares. The put/call ratio of IPGP is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,326K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,207K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 5.52% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,097K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares, representing an increase of 15.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,105K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1,042K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 972K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 8.53% over the last quarter.

IPG Photonics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IPG Photonics is an American manufacturer of fiber lasers. IPG Photonics developed and commercialized optical fiber lasers, which are used in a variety of applications including materials processing, medical applications and telecommunications.

