Alliancebernstein Now Owns 0.20% of Sleep Number (SNBR)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.04MM shares of Sleep Number Corp (SNBR). This represents 0.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.19MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 96.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.03% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sleep Number is $31.62. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.03% from its latest reported closing price of $34.38.

The projected annual revenue for Sleep Number is $2,133MM, an increase of 1.15%. The projected annual EPS is $2.11, a decrease of 10.49%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sleep Number. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 8.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNBR is 0.12%, a decrease of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 26,753K shares. The put/call ratio of SNBR is 2.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,136K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,143K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 12.41% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,608K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,257K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 22.95% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 954K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,563K shares, representing a decrease of 63.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 20.18% over the last quarter.

Stadium Capital Management holds 833K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares, representing a decrease of 14.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Individuality is core to Sleep Number. The purpose driven company is comprised of over 4,300 passionate team members who are dedicated to the mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. The 360® smart beds provide each sleeper with adjustable, individualized comfort for proven quality sleep. It improved nearly 13 million lives as strives to improve society's wellbeing through higher quality sleep. Sleep science and data are the foundation of our innovations. The award-winning 360 smart beds bene?t from our proprietary SleepIQ® technology - learning from nearly 8 billion hours of highly accurate sleep data - to provide comfort and individualized sleep health insights, including your daily SleepIQ® score. For life-changing sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of othe 600 Sleep Number® stores.

