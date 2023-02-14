Alliancebernstein Now Owns 0.20% of SkyWest (SKYW)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.08MM shares of SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW). This represents 0.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.42MM shares and 6.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 97.71% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.81% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for SkyWest is $20.66. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 5.81% from its latest reported closing price of $19.52.

The projected annual revenue for SkyWest is $3,077MM, an increase of 2.40%. The projected annual EPS is $0.74, a decrease of 48.76%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in SkyWest. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYW is 0.09%, a decrease of 5.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.76% to 53,840K shares. The put/call ratio of SKYW is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,696K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,539K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 18.89% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 3,514K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,119K shares, representing an increase of 11.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 8.17% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 3,119K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,306K shares, representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 2,531K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,429K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYW by 23.61% over the last quarter.

Skywest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 450 aircraft connecting passengers to 227 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying more than 43 million passengers in 2019. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and more than 13,000 employees.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.