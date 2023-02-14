Alliancebernstein Now Owns 0.20% of Carpenter Technology (CRS)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.07MM shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS). This represents 0.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.90MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 98.13% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.49% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carpenter Technology is $58.14. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.49% from its latest reported closing price of $50.34.

The projected annual revenue for Carpenter Technology is $2,260MM, an increase of 4.89%. The projected annual EPS is $1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carpenter Technology. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRS is 0.16%, an increase of 15.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 53,844K shares. The put/call ratio of CRS is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,537K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,371K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 18.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,152K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,599K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares, representing an increase of 21.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 44.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,475K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 19.98% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,425K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares, representing a decrease of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 54.19% over the last quarter.

Carpenter Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete 'end-to-end' solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production.

