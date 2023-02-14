Alliancebernstein Now Owns 0.10% of Outset Medical (OM)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.06MM shares of Outset Medical Inc (OM). This represents 0.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.61MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 97.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.79% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Outset Medical is $31.21. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 9.79% from its latest reported closing price of $28.43.

The projected annual revenue for Outset Medical is $149MM, an increase of 29.17%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outset Medical. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 10.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OM is 0.11%, a decrease of 1.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.24% to 54,644K shares. The put/call ratio of OM is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,516K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,045K shares, representing a decrease of 11.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OM by 133,110.16% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,173K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company.

Bellevue Group holds 2,417K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,327K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OM by 27.91% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,860K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,940K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OM by 99.85% over the last quarter.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 1,817K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OM by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Outset Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.