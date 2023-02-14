Alliancebernstein Now Owns 0.10% of Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

Fintel reports that Alliancebernstein has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.01MM shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR). This represents 0.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.25MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 99.01% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.42% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gulfport Energy is $94.35. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 47.42% from its latest reported closing price of $64.00.

The projected annual revenue for Gulfport Energy is $1,564MM, a decrease of 32.15%. The projected annual EPS is $25.81, an increase of 76.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulfport Energy. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPOR is 0.33%, an increase of 10.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.13% to 23,001K shares. The put/call ratio of GPOR is 4.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Silver Point Capital holds 8,605K shares representing 44.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,602K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Mackay Shields holds 2,145K shares representing 11.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,538K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MHCAX - MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund holds 1,195K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Whitebox Advisors holds 699K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds non- core assets that include an approximately 22% equity interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. and has a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada through its 25% interest in Grizzly Oil Sands ULC.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.