AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) Declares $0.03 Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund said on May 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.39 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.31%, the lowest has been 3.42%, and the highest has been 5.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=185).

The current dividend yield is 1.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.39%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFB is 0.19%, an increase of 11.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 14,363K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 1,050K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares, representing an increase of 21.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFB by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 875K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFB by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 861K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 835K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFB by 15.87% over the last quarter.

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. holds 740K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFB by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 653K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFB by 24.59% over the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund seeks to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax.

