AllianceBernstein May AUM Rises on Inflows & Market Gains

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB announced assets under management (AUM) for May 2020. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $596 billion increased 3.5% from the prior month. Market appreciation and total firm-wide net inflows primarily drove the rise.



The reported monthly AUM also reflects $0.4 billion in outflows from AXA S.A.'s redemption of certain low-fee fixed income mandates.



At the end of the reported month, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM grew 5.2% sequentially to $222 billion. Fixed Income AUM also increased 2.3% from April 2020 to $307 billion. Others AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions, and some alternative investments) was up 3.1% from the prior month to $67 billion.



In terms of channel, month-end Institutions AUM of $280 billion was up 2.6% from April 2020. Retail AUM increased 5.2% on a sequential basis to $223 billion and Private Wealth AUM grew 2.2% to $93 billion.



Continued improvement in AUM is expected to support AllianceBernstein's top line. So far this year, shares of the company have lost 12.2% compared with the industry's decline of 0.3%.











Performance of Other Asset Managers



Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $63.8 billion as of May 31, 2020, which increased 2.7% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $1.4 billion and net inflows of $428 million were partially offset by distributions of $199 million.



Franklin Resources BEN announced preliminary AUM by its subsidiaries of $617.6 billion for May 2020. Results displayed a 3.04% increase from the $599.4 billion recorded as of April 30, 2020. Lower net outflows and a strong market performance led to the upsurge. However, the reported figure dropped 11.1% year on year.



Invesco’s IVZ preliminary AUM of $1,142.5 billion at the end of May 2020 represents a 2.1% increase from the previous month. The rise was driven by favorable market returns, which led to an increase in AUM by $33 billion. However, FX lowered AUM by $1.4 billion.



