AllianceBernstein Launches 4 Fixed Income ETFs

AllianceBernstein launched 4 new fixed income ETFs. With these new issues, AllianceBernstein now has 7 active fixed income ETFs and a total of 12 ETFs. The firm entered the ETF market in 2022 with the Ultra Short Income ETF and the Tax-Aware Short Duration ETFs. These now have assets of $587 million and $290 million, respectively.
Two of the new ETFs - the Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal and Tax-Aware Long Municipal - invest primarily in municipal bonds and have a 28-basis points expense ratio. Its other fixed income ETF launches are the Corporate Bond ETF and the Core Plus Bond ETF. The Corporate Bond ETF invests primarily in US dollar-denominated corporate debt issued by US and foreign companies. The Core Plus Bond ETF will invest primarily in corporate bonds and mortgage and asset-backed securities. These ETFs have an expense ratio of 30 and 33 basis points, respectively.
As of December 1, active fixed income ETFs had a total of $169.8 billion in assets and $30.1 billion of net inflows according to Morningstar. In contrast, passive fixed income ETFs had total assets of $1.3 trillion and net inflows of $169.1 billion. The higher ratio of net inflows to assets for active fixed income indicates that the category is making up ground with passive fixed income.
Finsum: AllianceBernstein is launching 4 new active fixed income ETFs. Overall, active fixed income is much smaller than passive fixed income, but the gap is shrinking.
- bonds
- ETFs
- fixed income
- active etfs
- tax efficiency
- corporate credit
