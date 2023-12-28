News & Insights

Personal Finance

AllianceBernstein Launches 4 Fixed Income ETFs

December 28, 2023 — 02:52 am EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

AllianceBernstein Launches 4 Fixed Income ETFs

AllianceBernstein launched 4 new fixed income ETFs. With these new issues, AllianceBernstein now has 7 active fixed income ETFs and a total of 12 ETFs. The firm entered the ETF market in 2022 with the Ultra Short Income ETF and the Tax-Aware Short Duration ETFs. These now have assets of $587 million and $290 million, respectively.

 

Two of the new ETFs - the Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal and Tax-Aware Long Municipal - invest primarily in municipal bonds and have a 28-basis points expense ratio. Its other fixed income ETF launches are the Corporate Bond ETF and the Core Plus Bond ETF. The Corporate Bond ETF invests primarily in US dollar-denominated corporate debt issued by US and foreign companies. The Core Plus Bond ETF will invest primarily in corporate bonds and mortgage and asset-backed securities. These ETFs have an expense ratio of 30 and 33 basis points, respectively. 

 

As of December 1, active fixed income ETFs had a total of $169.8 billion in assets and $30.1 billion of net inflows according to Morningstar. In contrast, passive fixed income ETFs had total assets of $1.3 trillion and net inflows of $169.1 billion. The higher ratio of net inflows to assets for active fixed income indicates that the category is making up ground with passive fixed income.

Finsum: AllianceBernstein is launching 4 new active fixed income ETFs. Overall, active fixed income is much smaller than passive fixed income, but the gap is shrinking.

 

  • bonds
  • ETFs
  • fixed income
  • active etfs
  • tax efficiency
  • corporate credit

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.