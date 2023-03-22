AllianceBernstein Launches 3 New Active Equity ETFs

AllianceBernstein announced the launch of three new active equity ETFs on the New York Stock Exchange Arca: the AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: LOWV) , the AB US High Dividend ETF (NYSE Arca: HIDV) , and the AB Disruptors ETF (NYSE Arca: FWD) . These are the firm’s first equity-focused ETFs.

AllianceBernstein’s global head of ETFs and portfolio solutions Noel Archard said in a news release that these new ETFs will allow the firm’s clients “to best manage their portfolios across evergreen investment themes like growth or income generation.”

LOWV’s objective is capital appreciation with an emphasis on lower volatility compared to the broader U.S. equity market.

HIDV, meanwhile, seeks to provide current income as well as long-term growth of capital by identifying attractive U.S. companies that pay dividends and have the potential for long-term capital generation. HIDV may also invest in non-dividend paying companies.

In addition, FWD seeks to invest in a global portfolio of equity securities of "disruptive" innovation leaders in any sector or industry.

See more: Dave Nadig Talks Active’s Growing Popularity on Yahoo Finance

In September , AllianceBernstein made its debut in the ETF space with the launch of two actively managed fixed income funds: the AB Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) and the AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (TAFI) .

“In a volatile and uncertain interest rate environment, advisors are seeking out low-risk equity strategies,” said VettaFi’s head of research Todd Rosenbluth. “It is great to see AllianceBernstein continue to expand its lineup beyond fixed income ETFs.”

Citadel Securities will be the lead market maker on these ETFs.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.