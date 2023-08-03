AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit (AB) Price Target Decreased by 6.45% to 36.98

The average one-year price target for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit (NYSE:AB) has been revised to 36.98 / share. This is an decrease of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 39.52 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 43.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.86% from the latest reported closing price of 32.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AB is 0.14%, a decrease of 18.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.76% to 16,587K shares. The put/call ratio of AB is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,816K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing an increase of 31.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 46.55% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 1,491K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares, representing an increase of 33.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 63.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,340K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares, representing a decrease of 46.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 32.96% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,238K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 927K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares, representing an increase of 56.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 43.55% over the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. The firm has $688 billion in client assets under management, as of February 28, 2021.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.