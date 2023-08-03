News & Insights

Stocks
AB

AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit (AB) Price Target Decreased by 6.45% to 36.98

August 03, 2023 — 03:50 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit (NYSE:AB) has been revised to 36.98 / share. This is an decrease of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 39.52 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 43.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.86% from the latest reported closing price of 32.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AB is 0.14%, a decrease of 18.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.76% to 16,587K shares. AB / AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AB is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AB / AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit Shares Held by Institutions

American Century Companies holds 1,816K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing an increase of 31.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 46.55% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 1,491K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares, representing an increase of 33.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 63.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,340K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares, representing a decrease of 46.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 32.96% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,238K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 927K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares, representing an increase of 56.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 43.55% over the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Holding Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. The firm has $688 billion in client assets under management, as of February 28, 2021.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.