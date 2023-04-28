AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit (AB) Declares $0.66 Dividend

AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ($2.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $34.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.46%, the lowest has been 5.15%, and the highest has been 16.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.63 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AB is 0.17%, an increase of 19.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.95% to 15,894K shares. The put/call ratio of AB is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.53% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit is 39.98. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 14.53% from its latest reported closing price of 34.91.

The projected annual revenue for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit is 3,467MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,965K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing an increase of 68.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 185.00% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,250K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 95.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 1,777.66% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,238K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 999K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing an increase of 62.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 280.72% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 821K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares, representing an increase of 39.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 38.74% over the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. The firm has $688 billion in client assets under management, as of February 28, 2021.

