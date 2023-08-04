AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit (AB) Declares $0.61 Dividend

AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit said on July 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 will receive the payment on August 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $32.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.48%, the lowest has been 5.15%, and the highest has been 16.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AB is 0.14%, a decrease of 20.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.18% to 16,601K shares. The put/call ratio of AB is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.94% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit is 36.98. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 13.94% from its latest reported closing price of 32.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit is 3,467MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,816K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing an increase of 31.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 46.55% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 1,491K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares, representing an increase of 33.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 63.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,340K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares, representing a decrease of 46.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 32.96% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,238K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 927K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares, representing an increase of 56.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 43.55% over the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. The firm has $688 billion in client assets under management, as of February 28, 2021.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.