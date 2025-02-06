AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $105.43 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $79.20 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $117.90 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.3% to $1.257 million from $1.090 million last year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $105.43 Mln. vs. $79.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $1.257 Mln vs. $1.090 Mln last year.

