AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $127.20 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $56.99 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $87.68 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $845.10 million from $845.79 million last year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $127.20 Mln. vs. $56.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.12 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $845.10 Mln vs. $845.79 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.