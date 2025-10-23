AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $73.75 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $127.20 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $79.45 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $1.137 billion from $1.085 billion last year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $73.75 Mln. vs. $127.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $1.137 Bln vs. $1.085 Bln last year.

