AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) announced a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $70.25 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $113.52 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $83.88 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $844.43 million from $825.83 million last year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $70.25 Mln. vs. $113.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $844.43 Mln vs. $825.83 Mln last year.

