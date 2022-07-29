AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Reveals Decline In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $208.77 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $267.57 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $69.77 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.2% to $0.97 billion from $1.08 billion last year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $208.77 Mln. vs. $267.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.69 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $0.97 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.

