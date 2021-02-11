AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $93.22 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $80.04 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $92.94 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $879.80 million from $817.46 million last year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $92.94 Mln. vs. $81.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.97 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q4): $879.80 Mln vs. $817.46 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.