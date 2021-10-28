AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $88.68 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $67.01 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $88.66 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.1% to $1.09 billion from $0.90 billion last year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $88.66 Mln. vs. $66.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.89 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q3): $1.09 Bln vs. $0.90 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.