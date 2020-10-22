AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $207.98 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $187.81 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $66.72 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $900.04 million from $877.87 million last year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $66.72 Mln. vs. $60.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.69 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q3): $900.04 Mln vs. $877.87 Mln last year.

