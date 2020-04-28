AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $194.32 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $149.11 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $62.60 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $874.16 million from $795.46 million last year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $62.60 Mln. vs. $46.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.64 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q1): $874.16 Mln vs. $795.46 Mln last year.

