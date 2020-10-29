AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.69 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.59, the dividend yield is 9.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AB was $29.59, representing a -17.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.06 and a 123.49% increase over the 52 week low of $13.24.

AB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). AB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.76. Zacks Investment Research reports AB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.14%, compared to an industry average of -6.6%.

