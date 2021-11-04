AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.89 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.2% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.34, the dividend yield is 6.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AB was $56.34, representing a -2.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.54 and a 91.7% increase over the 52 week low of $29.39.

AB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). AB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.58. Zacks Investment Research reports AB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.34%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ab Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AB as a top-10 holding:

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIVA with an decrease of -4.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AB at 1.11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.