AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.97 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 40.58% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AB was $38.52, representing a -2.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.65 and a 190.94% increase over the 52 week low of $13.24.

AB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). AB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.89. Zacks Investment Research reports AB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.6%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AB Dividend History page.

