AllianceBernstein Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AB

In trading on Friday, shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.84, changing hands as low as $28.40 per share. AllianceBernstein Holding LP shares are currently trading down about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AB's low point in its 52 week range is $26.29 per share, with $36.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.