AllianceBernstein Holding Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AB

In trading on Friday, shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.59, changing hands as high as $39.93 per share. AllianceBernstein Holding LP shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AB's low point in its 52 week range is $32.28 per share, with $43.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.