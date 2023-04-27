News & Insights

Dividends
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

April 27, 2023

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.79 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.21%, the lowest has been 6.26%, and the highest has been 10.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWF is 0.41%, an increase of 110.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.71% to 23,123K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWF / AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Inc Shares Held by Institutions

McGowan Group Asset Management holds 4,311K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,269K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWF by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,598K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares, representing a decrease of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWF by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,092K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing a decrease of 14.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWF by 17.07% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 1,087K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares, representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWF by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,061K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWF by 99.99% over the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Inc. invests primarily (and without limit) in corporate debt securities from US and non-US issuers, as well as government bonds from both developing and developed countries, including the US

