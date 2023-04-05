AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd said on April 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.79 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.19%, the lowest has been 6.26%, and the highest has been 10.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWF is 0.13%, a decrease of 31.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 23,462K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWF by 10.97% over the last quarter.

YYY - Amplify High Income ETF holds 499K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing a decrease of 36.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWF by 35.96% over the last quarter.

Axxcess Wealth Management holds 13K shares.

Penserra Capital Management holds 744K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares, representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWF by 60.91% over the last quarter.

EverSource Wealth Advisors holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 94.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWF by 639.44% over the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Inc. invests primarily (and without limit) in corporate debt securities from US and non-US issuers, as well as government bonds from both developing and developed countries, including the US

