AllianceBernstein Buys AnchorPath Financial

(RTTNews) - AllianceBernstein L.P. said that it acquired AnchorPath Financial, LLC earlier during the second quarter of 2020.

AnchorPath is an investment management firm founded in 2009. It has developed a cost-effective strategy that integrates proprietary, pro-active risk control while providing liquidity and transparency.

The AnchorPath team recently joined AllianceBernstein's Multi-Asset Solutions business. AnchorPath's principal, Marshall Greenbaum, also joined AllianceBernstein as part of the acquisition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.