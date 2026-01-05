AllianceBernstein Announces Appointment Of Onur Erzan As President

(RTTNews) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB), Monday announced the appointment of Onur Erzan as the President of AllianceBernstein L.P., a subsidiary of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH), effective today.

Prior to joining AB, Erzan worked at McKinsey & Company, most recently as a Senior Partner and co-leader of its Wealth & Asset Management practice.

CEO Seth Bernstein commented, "Onur's appointment to President underscores his criticality to AB and Equitable Holdings, and his strong connections both within the firm and across the industry."

In the pre-market hours, AB is trading at $39.35, up 1.76 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.