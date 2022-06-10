AllianceBernstein (AB) Witnesses Marginal Rise in May AUM

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB announced assets under management (AUM) for May 2022. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $687 billion increased marginally from the end of April 2022. Slight market appreciation and total firm-wide net inflows resulted in the rise.



At the end of May, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM increased marginally sequentially to $303 billion. Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) was up 1% to $106 billion. Fixed Income AUM was $278 billion, which witnessed no change from the end of April 2022.



In terms of channel, month-end institutions AUM of $308 billion increased 1% from the previous month. Retail AUM was $269 billion, which decreased marginally from the prior-month end, while Private Wealth AUM remained unchanged at $110 billion.



AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid AUM balance are likely to keep boosting top-line growth.



Over the past year, shares of the company have lost 6.7% compared with a 27.9% decline of the industry.





Currently, AllianceBernstein carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN announced preliminary AUM for May 2022. BEN's month-end AUM of $1,445.9 billion marked a marginal decline from the previous month’s tally.



Franklin's AUM was affected by long-term net outflows, partially offset by the positive impact of the markets.



Invesco’s IVZ preliminary AUM for May 2022 of $1,451.6 billion represented a 1.7% decline from the prior month-end levels. The company recorded net long-term outflows of $2.4 billion. Non-management fee-earning net outflows were $1.4 billion and money market net outflows were $26.7 billion. Foreign exchange rate movements increased the AUM balance by $0.5 billion.



For the month, IVZ’s AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased the AUM by $6 billion.

