AllianceBernstein (AB) Stock Up 1.7% as October AUM Rises

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB gained 1.7% in after-hours trading following the announcement of assets under management (AUM) for October 2022. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $627 billion increased 2.3% from the end of September 2022.



Market appreciation resulted in the rise in AB’s AUM balance. This was partly offset by total firm-wide net outflows.



At the end of October, AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM grew 5.9% sequentially to $270 billion. Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) rose 3.7% to $113 billion. On the other hand, Fixed Income AUM of $244 billion declined 2% from the end of September 2022.



In terms of channel, October month-end institutions AUM of $284 billion increased 1.8% from the previous month. Retail AUM was $239 billion, which rose 2.6% from the prior-month end. Private Wealth AUM of $104 billion grew 3%.



AllianceBernstein’s global reach and solid AUM balance are likely to keep boosting top-line growth. However, rising operating costs and a challenging operating backdrop are near-term concerns.



Over the past year, shares of the company have lost 36.3% compared with a 25.8% decline of the industry.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, AllianceBernstein carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary AUM for October 2022. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,360.6 billion represented an increase of 2.8% from the previous month.



AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased it by $32 billion. However, because of unfavorable foreign exchange rate movements, AUM declined $1.7 billion. Also, IVZ experienced net long-term outflows of $1.1 billion and non-management fee earning net outflows of $2 billion. Nevertheless, money market net inflows were $9.7 billion.



Cohen & Steers CNS announced preliminary AUM for October. The AUM balance of $80 billion as of Oct 31, 2022, reflects an increase of almost 1% from the prior-month level.



Market appreciation of $1.5 billion supported the rise in Cohen & Steers’ AUM balance, partially offset by net inflows of $570 million and distributions of $172 million.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.