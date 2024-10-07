Is AllianceBernstein (AB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is AllianceBernstein (AB). AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.41, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.50. AB's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.15 and as low as 9.62, with a median of 10.62, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that AB has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AB's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.91. Over the last 12 months, AB's PEG has been as high as 4.42 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.75.

Investors should also recognize that AB has a P/B ratio of 1.92. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.53. Within the past 52 weeks, AB's P/B has been as high as 1.95 and as low as 1.48, with a median of 1.85.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AB has a P/CF ratio of 12.26. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. AB's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 28.62. Within the past 12 months, AB's P/CF has been as high as 37.57 and as low as 11.21, with a median of 14.03.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that AllianceBernstein is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AB sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

