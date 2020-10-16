AllianceBernstein (AB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AllianceBernstein (AB) closed at $32.96, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment management company had gained 19.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AB as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 22, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, up 9.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $754.30 million, up 3.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $2.97 billion, which would represent changes of +6.75% and +1.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AB should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.07% higher. AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AB is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.01, so we one might conclude that AB is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, AB's PEG ratio is currently 1.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

