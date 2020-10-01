AllianceBernstein (AB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AllianceBernstein (AB) closed at $26.82, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment management company had lost 6.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AB as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AB to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $750.40 million, up 3.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $2.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.57% and +2.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, AB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.36, so we one might conclude that AB is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that AB has a PEG ratio of 1.54 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.