AllianceBernstein (AB) Stock Moves -1.97%: What You Should Know

AllianceBernstein (AB) closed at $28.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment management company had gained 3.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AB as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AB is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $750.40 million, up 3.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $2.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.57% and +2.62%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AB should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AB is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AB has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.08 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.08.

Investors should also note that AB has a PEG ratio of 1.65 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

