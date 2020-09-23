AllianceBernstein (AB) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

AllianceBernstein (AB) closed at $27.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment management company had lost 5.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31% in that time.

AB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AB to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $750.40 million, up 3.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $2.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.57% and +2.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AB is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.15, which means AB is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that AB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

