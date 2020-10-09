AllianceBernstein (AB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AllianceBernstein (AB) closed the most recent trading day at $30.26, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment management company had gained 10.81% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

AB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 22, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 6.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $754.30 million, up 3.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $2.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.56% and +1.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.92% higher within the past month. AB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AB has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.18 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.18.

Investors should also note that AB has a PEG ratio of 1.66 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

